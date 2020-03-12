This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
JCPenney
Now Live! 10-Day JCPenney Beauty Event
FREE SHIPPING
Sale
Mar 12, 2020
Expires : 03/22/20
29 Likes 1 Comments
10See Deal
About this Deal
|
Ending Soon, JCPenney is hosting a 10-Day Beauty Event which includes savings on items from the Sephora inside JCPenney and their hair salons. Shipping is free on orders over $99.
Notable Beauty Event Deals:
🏷 Deal tagsmakeup Beauty products beauty JCPenney Personal Care Skin Care Hair Care Sephora
What's the matter?