Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

10 Positive Updates Concerning COVID-19
HOT
News
Mar 19, 2020
48  Likes 1  Comments
5
See Deal

About this Deal

Over the past few days, your news feed has most likely been filled with stress inducing updates about the coronavirus pandemic. Be safe for sure, but have no fear -- there are many positive updates about COVID-19 as well.

Without further ado, here are 10 true and hopeful headlines about the coronavirus response to help you through your day.

10 Positive Updates About COVID-19:
  1. US Researchers Deliver First COVID-19 Vaccine to Volunteers in Experimental Test Program
  2. Distilleries Across the United States Are Making Their Own Hand Sanitizers to Give Away for Free
  3. Air Pollution Plummets in Cities With High Rates of Quarantine
  4. Johns Hopkins Researcher Says That Antibodies From Recovered COVID Patients Could Help Protect People At Risk
  5. South Korean Outbreak Finally Abating as Recoveries Outnumber New Infections for Three Days in a Row
  6. China Celebrates Several Milestones of Recovery After Temporary Hospitals Close and Parks Reopen
  7. Australian Researchers Testing Two Drugs as Potential ‘Cures’ for the Virus
  8. Uber Eats is Supporting the North American Restaurant Industry By Waiving Delivery Fees for 100,000 Restaurants
  9. Dutch and Canadian Researchers Are Reporting Additional Breakthrough Research on Treating the Virus
  10. Many Business Have Banded Together to Support Each Other During the US Outbreak

Read more about these individuals headlines in this Good News Network article here.

🏷 Deal Tags

News health Safety Personal Care World News news article Coronavirus Covid-19
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
RanaMansoor
RanaMansoor (L1)
Mar 20, 2020
An appreciable and essential iformation given by you, happy to hear about the First COVID-19 Vaccine to Volunteers, now we can hope that this will be effective for all over the world.
Likes Reply
From Related DealTags
Sams Club
Sams Club
3-Ct ArtNaturals Unscented Hand Sanitizer (8-Oz)
$1.91 ea $3.48 ea
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Amazon
Amazon
100 Pcs Wecolor Disposable 3 Ply Earloop Face Masks
$15.99 $50.00
Zappos
Zappos
PUMA Safety Rush 2.0 Composite Toe SD
$104.95 $120.00
Sams Club
Sams Club
6PK SKIN360 Premium Reusable Cloth Face Mask, Small, Choose Your Color
$9.98 $11.98
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Walgreens
Walgreens
Dial Antibacterial Hand Soap Gold
$ 1.99
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Michaels
Michaels
My First Crayola™ Safety Scissors
$3.77 $5.39
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Zappos
Zappos
Timberland PRO Reaxion Composite Safety Toe
$117.95 $130.00
Yahoo
Yahoo
Walmart No Longer Enforcing These Two Safety Rules
NEWS
Staples
Staples
G-Tek® PolyKor™ Blend Gloves, Yellow Latex Crinkle Coating, EN3 Cut Level 2
$24.93 $79.99
Cashback Up to 1.5%
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow