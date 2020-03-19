|
Over the past few days, your news feed has most likely been filled with stress inducing updates about the coronavirus pandemic. Be safe for sure, but have no fear -- there are many positive updates about COVID-19 as well.
Without further ado, here are 10 true and hopeful headlines about the coronavirus response to help you through your day.
10 Positive Updates About COVID-19:
- US Researchers Deliver First COVID-19 Vaccine to Volunteers in Experimental Test Program
- Distilleries Across the United States Are Making Their Own Hand Sanitizers to Give Away for Free
- Air Pollution Plummets in Cities With High Rates of Quarantine
- Johns Hopkins Researcher Says That Antibodies From Recovered COVID Patients Could Help Protect People At Risk
- South Korean Outbreak Finally Abating as Recoveries Outnumber New Infections for Three Days in a Row
- China Celebrates Several Milestones of Recovery After Temporary Hospitals Close and Parks Reopen
- Australian Researchers Testing Two Drugs as Potential ‘Cures’ for the Virus
- Uber Eats is Supporting the North American Restaurant Industry By Waiving Delivery Fees for 100,000 Restaurants
- Dutch and Canadian Researchers Are Reporting Additional Breakthrough Research on Treating the Virus
- Many Business Have Banded Together to Support Each Other During the US Outbreak
Read more about these individuals headlines in this Good News Network article here.