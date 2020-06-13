This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Last Day! Free 12-Pack Duracell Optimum AA & AAA Batteries
Free AR
$33.99
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 06/13/20
About this Deal
|Ends Today! Office Depot is offering rewards members [free to join] 100% back in rewards (up to $33.99 value) when you purchase 12-Pack Duracell Optimum AA & AAA Batteries! Shipping is free on orders of $50 or more, or opt for free in-store pickup.
Note: Limit 2 per person.
Related to this item:batteries home household Household Essentials Duracell Office Depot Free W/P Free AR
What's the matter?