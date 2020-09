Groupon is offering a 1-Year Sam's Club Membership + $30 Gift Card & more for just $35.00!



Available Options:

12-month Sam's Club Membership with $30 in eGift Cards for $32



12-month Sam's Club Membership with $25 in eGift Cards + 2 free items for $90

$35 Package Includes:

One-year Sam’s Club membership



Complimentary household card



$10 eGift card



$20 eGiftCard when purchasing $20 or more online

$90 Package Includes:

One-year Sam’s Club Plus membership



2% cash back on in-club purchases (see terms)



Free shipping on most items with no minimum purchase at SamsClub.com



Complimentary household card



$5 eGiftCard



$20 eGiftCard when purchasing $20 or more online



$79.96 in Special Instant Savings* on merchandise:

$15 off Member’s Mark Ultra Paper Plates

$15 off Member’s Mark Bath Tissue

$15 off Member’s Mark Paper Towels

$15 off Member’s Mark Laundry Detergent

$10 off Member’s Mark Kitchen Trash bags

Free Member’s Mark 6 count Iced Brownies

Free Member’s Mark Rotisserie Chicken