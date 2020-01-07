Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Lowes Coupons

Lowes

2.5-Quart Perennials (In-Store)
$3.33 $6.98
Jul 01, 2020
Expires : 07/08/20
About this Deal

Lowe's is offering 2.5-Quart Perennials for only $3.33 in-store!

Find your nearest store here.

Note: price and availability may vary by location.

Other Notable Offers:

home decor patio garden Lowes Gardening Plants Flowers Perennials
Halloween Decorations Sale from $2
SALE
Lowes
Lowes
Up to 70% Off Smart Home Items
SALE
Lowes
Lowes
1000s Of Gift Ideas from Lowe's
SALE
Lowes
Lowes
Gemmy Battery Operated-5.25-in Blow Mold Jack-O-Lantern-Up Moon Eyes
$4.98
Lowes
Lowes
Disney Pixar Pumpkin Push-Ins
$3.56 $12.98
Lowes
Lowes
35-Ct Fresh Disinfectant All-Purpose Cleaner (In-Store)
$1.98 $2.08
Lowes
Lowes
Trick-or-Treating Isn't Cancelled This Year - Thanks to Lowe's Curbside Events Nationwide
NEWS
Lowes
Lowes
Commander 5-Gallon Storage Tote
$5.98 $7.98
Lowes
Lowes
Utilitech Integrated LED 5-in or 6-in 65-Watt Equivalent White Round Dimmable Recessed Downlight
$2.79
Lowes
Lowes
Satori Desert Quartz Ledgestone 6x12-in Natural Stone Wall Tile
$2.98
