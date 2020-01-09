Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
2 for $1 Folding Storage Cubes (In-Store)
50¢ ea.
Jan 09, 2020
Expires : 01/09/20
34  Likes 1  Comments
17
About this Deal

Today only, Christmas Tree Shops is offering 2 for $1 Folding Storage Cubes (50¢ each) in-store only.

Find your nearest location here.

Note: variety of colors and sizes. Valid at participating locations.

home Home Improvement organization Storage & Organization home organization home storage Christmas Tree Shops Folding Storage Bin
💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
jannvasquez
jannvasquez (L2)
Jan 09, 2020
Good deal
Likes Reply
