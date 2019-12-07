Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Regal Cinemas Coupons

Regal Cinemas

$5 Regal Classic Holiday Movie Tickets
$5
Dec 21, 2019
Expires : 12/21/19
18  Likes 1  Comments
29
See Deal

About this Deal

Every Saturday from now until 12/21, Regal is letting you see Holiday Classic Movies for just $5 per ticket! Or, you can opt to see all four for $15.

Plus, Regal Crown Club members with a series pass can get a $5 small popcorn and soft drink combo.

Find your nearest location here.

Holiday Classic Movie Options:

🏷 Deal Tags

movies entertainment movie theater Holiday Theater Regal holiday movies
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Dec 07, 2019
Today's movie...Gremlins haha
Likes Reply
Regal Cinemas See All arrow
Regal Cinemas
Regal Cinemas
Regal Cinemas Will Close All U.S. Theaters on 10/8
NEWS
Regal Cinemas
Regal Cinemas
Family Features Movie Offer $3 & $5 - Regal Movies
NEWS
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Samsung
Samsung
Free Samsung TV Plus
Freebie
Cashback Available
Regal Cinemas
Regal Cinemas
Regal Cinemas Will Close All U.S. Theaters on 10/8
NEWS
Amazon
Amazon
Free $5 eBook Credit w/ Purchase
Offer
ROUND UP
CNET
CNET
Free Entertainment During COVID-19
ROUNDUP
Amazon
Amazon
Prime Members: Up to $20 Off Coupon When You Shop w/ The Amazon App
Offer
Yahoo
Yahoo
Amazon Prime Day 2020: Everything You Need to Know About This Big Sales Event
NEWS
National Park Service
National Park Service
Free National Park Entrance Days in 2020
Offer
Amazon
Amazon
Up to 60% Off Halloween Inflatables
SALE
Amazon
Amazon
10% Back With Prime Visa Card
Offer
Adorama
Adorama
Klipsch 2 Pack R-625FA Dolby Atmos Floor standing Speaker - Bundle
$999.00 $2395.00
Cashback Available
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Starbucks
Starbucks
Free Rewards Starland Instant Win Game
Offer
Best Buy
Best Buy
Free $10 GC w/ $100 Hulu or Netflix GC Purchase
Offer
Cashback Available
ROUND UP
CNET
CNET
Free Entertainment During COVID-19
ROUNDUP
Samsung
Samsung
Free Samsung TV Plus
Freebie
Cashback Available
Best Buy
Best Buy
$25 & Under Electronics & Toys
SALE
Cashback Available
Best Buy
Best Buy
Big-Screen TV Savings
SALE
Cashback Available
FREE SHIPPING
Regal Cinemas
Regal Cinemas
Regal Cinemas Will Close All U.S. Theaters on 10/8
NEWS
Amazon
Amazon
Free $5 eBook Credit w/ Purchase
Offer
Free Complimentary Tickets to Citi Drive-in Cinema Series At Citi Field
Freebie
SIRIUS|XM Radio
SIRIUS|XM Radio
SiriusXM Premier + Free Amazon Echo Dot
$15.00
arrow
arrow