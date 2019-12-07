This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Regal Cinemas
$5
Dec 21, 2019
Expires : 12/21/19
18 Likes 1 Comments
29See Deal
About this Deal
|
Every Saturday from now until 12/21, Regal is letting you see Holiday Classic Movies for just $5 per ticket! Or, you can opt to see all four for $15.
Plus, Regal Crown Club members with a series pass can get a $5 small popcorn and soft drink combo.
Find your nearest location here.
Holiday Classic Movie Options:
🏷 Deal Tagsmovies entertainment movie theater Holiday Theater Regal holiday movies
What's the matter?