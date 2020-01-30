This deal is expired!
7 Best Picture Films + $5 Drink & Popcorn
$35
+ In-Store Shipping
Expires: 02/09/20
About this Deal
|In honor of awards season, Regal is now offering a chance to see the best pictures of 2019 during their 2020 Best Picture Film Festival. Buy the pass for $35 at Box Office or on the app [iOS or Android] and see all the pictures below for essentially just $5 each!
Note: this event starts on January 31st and runs until February 9th.
Also, every time you use your pass, you can score a Small Soft Drink & Popcorn Combo for only $5!
See all the participating locations here.
Best Picture Nominees:
Which film do you think should win Best Picture of 2019? Let us know in the comments below.
Want to see Unlimited movies every month? Sign-up for the Regal Unlimited Pass for as low as $18 per month!
