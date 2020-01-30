In honor of awards season, Regal is now offering a chance to see the best pictures of 2019 during their 2020 Best Picture Film Festival. Buy the pass for $35 at Box Office or on the app [iOS or Android] and see all the pictures below for essentially just $5 each!



Note: this event starts on January 31st and runs until February 9th.



Also, every time you use your pass, you can score a Small Soft Drink & Popcorn Combo for only $5!



See all the participating locations here.



Best Picture Nominees:

Ford v Ferrari



Parasite



Little Women



Once Upon a Time in Hollywood



Jojo Rabbit



1917



Joker

