Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Regal Cinemas Coupons »

7 Best Picture Films + $5 Drink & Popcorn

$35
+ In-Store Shipping
Expires: 02/09/20
Regal Cinemas Coupons See Deal

About this Deal

In honor of awards season, Regal is now offering a chance to see the best pictures of 2019 during their 2020 Best Picture Film Festival. Buy the pass for $35 at Box Office or on the app [iOS or Android] and see all the pictures below for essentially just $5 each!

Note: this event starts on January 31st and runs until February 9th.

Also, every time you use your pass, you can score a Small Soft Drink & Popcorn Combo for only $5!

See all the participating locations here.

Best Picture Nominees:
  • Ford v Ferrari
  • Parasite
  • Little Women
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • 1917
  • Joker

Which film do you think should win Best Picture of 2019? Let us know in the comments below.

Want to see Unlimited movies every month? Sign-up for the Regal Unlimited Pass for as low as $18 per month!

Related to this item:

movies entertainment movie theater Films Movie Tickets Theater Regal Regal cinemas
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments (5)

jannvasquez
jannvasquez (L2)
Jan 30, 2020
Such good films!
Reply
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Jan 30, 2020
Starts tomorrow!
Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jan 22, 2020
I Would thing Parasite
Reply
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Jan 22, 2020
Parasite was pretty good :) I love 1917, but don't know if it should win, though it was an incredible feat of film making.
Reply
johnd4
johnd4 (L5)
Jan 22, 2020
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was a really enjoyable film! Especially that ending hahaha
Reply