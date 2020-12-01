This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Harbor Freight
Sale
Jan 10, 2020
Expires : 01/12/20
33 Likes 0 Comments
10See Deal
About this Deal
|
Now through Sunday (1/12), Harbor Freight is offering a 3-Day Liquidation Sale with discounts on hundreds of open-box items, factory reconditioned, closeouts and more!
Also, checkout their up to 93% off 'Blowout Sale' with bigger discounts every day (50% off Friday, 60% off Saturday, and 93% off Sunday)!
Find your nearest location here.
Other Notable Sales & Offers: (available in-store only)
🏷 Deal Tagshome Sale Home Improvement tools car accessories Cars Harbor Freight liquidation
What's the matter?