Harbor Freight Coupons

Harbor Freight

Harbor Freight 3-Day Liquidation Sale!
Sale
Jan 10, 2020
Expires : 01/12/20
About this Deal

Now through Sunday (1/12), Harbor Freight is offering a 3-Day Liquidation Sale with discounts on hundreds of open-box items, factory reconditioned, closeouts and more!

Also, checkout their up to 93% off 'Blowout Sale' with bigger discounts every day (50% off Friday, 60% off Saturday, and 93% off Sunday)!

Find your nearest location here.

Other Notable Sales & Offers: (available in-store only)

home Sale Home Improvement tools car accessories Cars Harbor Freight liquidation
