This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Costco
July 4th Appliance Savings Event
FREE SHIPPING
Sale
Jun 17, 2020
Expires : 07/08/20
34 Likes 1 Comments
10See Deal
About this Deal
|
Now through 7/8, Costco is offering July 4th Appliance Savings on top selling appliances with free shipping on most items!
Special offer on Samsung appliance, get 15% back when you pay With Costco Shop Card!
Notable Sale Categories:
Other Notable Offers:
🏷 Deal tagsSamsung Appliances Sale Costco home appliances kitchen appliances cooking appliances Refrigerators
What's the matter?