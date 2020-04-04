In support of local heroes, BP is offering 50¢ per gallon on your next fill-up to first presonders, doctors, nurses, and hospital workers! To score this deal, simply verify your community status via ID.me.



How to Use Your Code at the Pump:

Press cancel

Enter your discount code

Press enter

Follow prompts on screen

Note: valid at BP and Amoco gas stations. Must claim code by 4/30, however you have until 6/30 to redeem it.