50¢ Off Per Gallon For COVID-19 Responders
Apr 04, 2020
Expires : 04/30/20
In support of local heroes, BP is offering 50¢ per gallon on your next fill-up to first presonders, doctors, nurses, and hospital workers! To score this deal, simply verify your community status via ID.me.

How to Use Your Code at the Pump:
  1. Press cancel
  2. Enter your discount code
  3. Press enter
  4. Follow prompts on screen

Note: valid at BP and Amoco gas stations. Must claim code by 4/30, however you have until 6/30 to redeem it.

Sale Gas Cars Fuel Gas Station saving tips Coronavirus Covid-19
Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
veronica684
veronica684 (L1)
Apr 05, 2020
thank you first responders!
dealosaurous
dealosaurous (L4)
Apr 04, 2020
Thank you responders! :)
