Sonic

Sonic

Today Only! 50¢ Sonic Corn Dogs
50¢
Mar 12, 2020
Expires : 03/12/20
About this Deal

Today only, Sonic is offering Corn Dogs for just 50¢ all day!

Find your nearest Sonic here.

Note: valid at participating locations.

💬 2  Comments

DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Mar 12, 2020
Back again!
themoneyman1113
themoneyman1113 (L5)
Aug 13, 2019
https://twitter.com/sonicdrivein
