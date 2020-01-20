Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Pizza Hut Coupons

Pizza Hut

Last Day! $2.49 Personal Pizza + 50% Off Menu-Prices
$2.49
Jan 03, 2020
Expires : 01/08/20
56  Likes 3  Comments
18
See Deal

About this Deal

Last day! Pizza Hut is offering 50% Off All Menu Price Pizzas when you use code FIFTYOFFNY at checkout! As an example, you can get a personal pan pizza (pepperoni or cheese) for only $2.49!

Find your nearest location here.

Note: valid at participating locations. Prices may vary by store.

Not feeling Pizza Hut? See more great Pizza coupons here!

🏷 Deal Tags

food restaurants Pizza Pizza Hut Fast Food food deals dining out Meals
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 3  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Jan 20, 2020
Updated with new code
Likes Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jan 03, 2020
Updated New Code
Likes Reply
DealBuster2
DealBuster2 (L4)
Dec 05, 2019
If you need to enter it, the code is HOLIDAYHALFOFFPIZZA
Likes Reply
Pizza Hut See All arrow
Pizza Hut
Pizza Hut
New $10 Tastemaker! Large Pizza Up To 3 Toppings.
$10.00
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related DealTags
ROUND UP
McDonalds
McDonalds
McDonald's Deals & Freebies of the Week
ROUNDUP
ROUND UP
Roundup
Top 40+ Food Deals: 50% Off, BOGO & More!
ROUNDUP
Buffalo Wild Wings
Buffalo Wild Wings
BOGO Free Traditional Wings Tuesday!
BOGO
Sams Club
Sams Club
Free $45 Off $45 Coupon w/ New Membership
Offer
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Taco Bell
Taco Bell
New! $5 Grande Stacker Box.
$5.00
IHOP
IHOP
IHOPPY Hour Value Menu $5, Daily (2-10 PM) *To-Go or Dine-In
$5.00
Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme
$1 Sweet-or-Treat Dozen w/ Any Dozen
$1 W/P
Wendys
Wendys
2 for $4 Biscuits
$2 ea
Popeyes
Popeyes
Cajun Turkeys are Back for Thanksgiving 2020
$39.99
Papa Johns
Papa Johns
$11 Jack-O'-Lantern Pizza
$11.00
arrow
arrow