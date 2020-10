Walgreens is offering their 8" x 10" Wood Panel for just $10.00 when you use code 75OFFWOOD at checkout with free in-store pickup.



Find your nearest store here.



Product Details:

Black woodgrain finish



1/2” thick wooden plaque



Features keyhole hangers on back for wall display



A 5/8” peg backing provides sturdy tabletop presentation



Accentuates the brilliant colors and clarity in your photo with a protective glossy finish