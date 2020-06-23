News
Jun 23, 2020
The Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning for nine brands of hand sanitizers that are potentially toxic due to the presence of methanol.
Though there are no reports of adverse effects from the following brands, consumers exposed to hand sanitizers containing methanol should seek immediate treatment. Seeking treatment is the only way to reverse the toxic effects of methanol poisoning.
Exposure to methanol can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, and even death.
Nine Hand Sanitizer Brands to Avoid:
What's the matter?