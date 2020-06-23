Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
These 9 Hand Sanitizers are Toxic?
News
Jun 23, 2020
47  Likes
The Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning for nine brands of hand sanitizers that are potentially toxic due to the presence of methanol.

Though there are no reports of adverse effects from the following brands, consumers exposed to hand sanitizers containing methanol should seek immediate treatment. Seeking treatment is the only way to reverse the toxic effects of methanol poisoning.

Exposure to methanol can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, and even death.

Nine Hand Sanitizer Brands to Avoid:
  • All-Clean Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-002-01)
  • Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-007-01)
  • CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-008-04)
  • Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-006-01)
  • The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-010-10)
  • CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-005-03)
  • CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-009-01)
  • CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-003-01)
  • Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-001-01)

udayawow
udayawow (L1)
Jun 27, 2020
Good Move
EwaXie
EwaXie (L1)
Jun 27, 2020
so amazing
yasasnisalka
yasasnisalka (L1)
Jun 27, 2020
Good for that moment
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jun 23, 2020
To be honest I don't use hand sanitizers because of the scent it carries I have bad allergies so I stay away from scents that would trigger my sinuses. I will forever stick to hand soap :). Thanks for this vital information will pass it on 👍
