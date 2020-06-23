The Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning for nine brands of hand sanitizers that are potentially toxic due to the presence of methanol.



Though there are no reports of adverse effects from the following brands, consumers exposed to hand sanitizers containing methanol should seek immediate treatment. Seeking treatment is the only way to reverse the toxic effects of methanol poisoning.



Exposure to methanol can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, and even death.



Nine Hand Sanitizer Brands to Avoid:

All-Clean Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-002-01)



Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-007-01)



CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-008-04)



Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-006-01)



The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-010-10)



CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-005-03)



CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-009-01)



CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-003-01)



Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-001-01)