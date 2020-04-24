Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Subway Coupons

Subway

$5.99 for Any Subway Footlong!
$5.99
Apr 06, 2020
Expires : 04/09/20
About this Deal

Subway is offering Any Footlong for only $5.99 when you present this coupon at the register! Offer is valid for takeout or Drive-Thru orders only.

Find your nearest Subway here.

Note: valid at participating locations only.

food restaurants Sandwich subway Fast Food food deals dining out Meals
💬 4  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Apr 24, 2020
Updated, Valid Until 4/30
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Apr 24, 2020
Sorry dupe edit. This was updated first:
https://www.dealsplus.com/Grocery_deals/p_coupons-subway-com-united-states-english
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Apr 09, 2020
last day
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Apr 06, 2020
Updated, Now expires 4/9
