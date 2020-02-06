Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
$8.99 Ruby Tuesday Chop Steak or Sticky Ribs

$8.99
+ In-Store Shipping
Expires: 02/06/20
About this Deal

All day today (2/6), Ruby Tuesday is offering their Smothered Chop Steak or Sticky Ribs for only $8.99! Choose between their savory Smothered Chop Steak with mashed potatoes, or their Sticky Ribs with fries or tots.

Find your nearest Ruby Tuesday here.

Note: valid at participating locations.

Comments (1)

YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Feb 06, 2020
All day today (2/6)
Reply