Ruby Tuesday Coupons

Ruby Tuesday

$8.99 Ruby Tuesday Sticky Ribs
$8.99
Jan 12, 2020
Expires : 01/12/20
All day today (1/12), Ruby Tuesday is offering their Sticky Ribs for only $8.99! Simply ask your server for the $8.99 sticky ribs deal.

Find your nearest Ruby Tuesday here.

Note: valid at participating locations only.

food restaurants Lunch dinner Fast Food dining out Ruby Tuesday Meals
