Athletic apparel company DHVANI is giving away 327 million face masks for free to everyone!



How to:

Fill out the online form w/ your email & mailing address



Confirm your request by clicking the email link you receive



Wait for your request to be processed

Details:

One style of reusable masks is for healthcare or essential workers



Another style for everyone else



All masks are paid for with donations from GoFundMe (you can also make a donation)



DHVANI products are responsibly made of sustainable materials

See the offer on Facebook, Twitter , and Instagram.