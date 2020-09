Kohl's has the Adidas 1L Stainless Steel Water Bottle (3 Colors) for only $9.00 with free shipping on $75+.



Product Details:

Available in 3 colors (real magenta, bright blue, & aqua)



Keeps cold beverages cold for up to 24 hours



Keeps hot beverages hot for up to 12 hours



Double-wall stainless steel design



BPA-free



1-liter capacity



Hand wash



Received 4+ stars out of 25+ reviews