Free $20 Reward Card + VS Valentine's Day Sale & More

Expires: 02/10/20
Right now, Victoria's Secret is offering a Valentine's Day Sale with free shipping on orders $50+ with code SHIP50 used at checkout, or Angel Cardholders can use code ANGELS40 at checkout for free shipping on orders over $40.

Interested in becoming an Angel credit card holder? Apply here.

Plus, make any purchase online or in-store at Victoria’s Secret or PINK from now until through February 28, 2020 and get a $20 off $50 purchase reward card (redeemable between Feb 29 - March 9, 2020)! Receive your card immediately after purchase in-store or get one inside your shipment if shopping online.

Note: Limit one $20 off $50 reward card per customer per transaction.

Notable Valentine's Day Sale Offers:

Comments (11)

kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Feb 06, 2020
Updated with new code
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Feb 05, 2020
Extended
jannvasquez
jannvasquez (L2)
Feb 03, 2020
Going to have to check out this sale!
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Feb 03, 2020
Extended plus free shipping on $50
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Jan 31, 2020
Updated with free reward
EzzyLovesToSave
EzzyLovesToSave (L5)
Jan 29, 2020
Update.
EzzyLovesToSave
EzzyLovesToSave (L5)
Jan 29, 2020
Sale extended through 2/3.
EzzyLovesToSave
EzzyLovesToSave (L5)
Jan 24, 2020
Added free shipping coupons; was free at $100+.
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jan 24, 2020
thank you
EzzyLovesToSave
EzzyLovesToSave (L5)
Jan 24, 2020
:)
