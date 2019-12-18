Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Amazon Greatly Expands Their Free Return Policy
News
Dec 18, 2019
23  Likes 0  Comments
Need to return any gifts this holiday season? Fear not, Amazon just announced that they are expanding their free return program!

Before, Amazon shoppers could only return shoes, bedding and apparel. Now, the company is expanding their return program to include "millions of items" sold and fulfilled by Amazon. These new items include electronics, kitchen appliances and household items (under 50 pounds).

In addition, Amazon is now offering over 18,000 physical return points nationwide, which includes stores such as Whole Foods, Kohl's, and UPS Stores. You'll also find return points at nearly 1,000 Amazon Hub spots.

How these physical return points work is that customers can begin their return online or in the app, and then show the QR code to a store associate, who will then package the item up and ship it back to Amazon for free. This "label-free and box-free" return program is available at about 6,000 locations nationwide.

Best of all? Amazon is extending their usual 30 day return window to January 31, 2020 for purchases made between November 1 through December 31.

