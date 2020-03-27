Amazon Prime Pantry is now back in business and ready to help you stock your pantry. Last week, due to an overwhelming volume of orders, Amazon temporarily shutdown their Prime Pantry service. However, the pantry is open once again!



Prime Pantry allows customers to skip a trip to the store and stock up on great grocery deals and more. Shop for thousands of items from beverages to snacks to beauty and more.



Prime members get free delivery on all Prime Pantry orders of $35 or more. Non-Prime customers must pay a $5.99 fee on all orders.



Shop These Categories:

Snacks



Beverages



Cleaning & Home



Beauty & Grooming



