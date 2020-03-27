Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Amazon Prime Pantry is Open Again!
News
Mar 27, 2020
Amazon Prime Pantry is now back in business and ready to help you stock your pantry. Last week, due to an overwhelming volume of orders, Amazon temporarily shutdown their Prime Pantry service. However, the pantry is open once again!

Prime Pantry allows customers to skip a trip to the store and stock up on great grocery deals and more. Shop for thousands of items from beverages to snacks to beauty and more.

Prime members get free delivery on all Prime Pantry orders of $35 or more. Non-Prime customers must pay a $5.99 fee on all orders.

Shop These Categories:

eddie968
eddie968 (L2)
Mar 28, 2020
I have a bag of blue tortilla chips, a can of chili, a bag of red tortilla chips, and a bottle of ketchup in my cart. They are ALL limit one per customer, so I can't reach the $35 free shipping threshold unless I add stuff I don't want.
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Mar 27, 2020
Reopen no longer closed
