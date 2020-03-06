Amazon just announced a new major summer sale that launches on June 22!



In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Amazon pushed back their annual Prime Day sale, that happens during the summer, until September. Fortunately, this new sale should help hold you over until then.



While Amazon has yet to officially announce the date of the sale, they have sent out invite-only letters to retailers that announce a "Fashion Summer Sale Event" on June 22. The hope of this sale is to boost sales for sellers that experienced a sharp decline in sales during the COVID-19 crisis. This new sale is rumored to last anywhere from seven to 10 days.



As Amazon continues to finalize the details of the sale, even including the name, be sure to mark your calendar so that you're ready to shop. Some rumors even suggest that this sale may not be Prime exclusive.



