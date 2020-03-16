Amazon just announced plans to hire 100,000 employees throughout the United States in an effort to meet the recent surge in online shopping amid the coronavrius pandemic.



These new positions will fill their warehouse and delivery shifts, and are available for full-time and part-time work. No experience is needed, and Amazon is actively encouraging employees from other industries, who lost their jobs due to COVID-19, to apply.



In addition, Amazon is also temporarily raising wages for current employees by $2. Since, current warehouse workers and delivery drivers make $15 per hour, this pay raise will increase their wages to $17 per hour. This new pay raise will be in effect until the end of April.



Many shoppers are turning online to get essentials that are out of stock in stores nationwide. These essentials include toilet paper, bottled water, and hand sanitizer. In response to the recent surge in shopping, Amazon has issued a warning banner on their "household staples" categories, which reads "Inventory and delivery may be temporarily unavailable due to increased demand. Confirm availability at checkout.”



If your job was recently lost or furloughed due to the growing coronavirus, you can apply for the new open Amazon positions here.