Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Amazon

Amazon's Hiring 100,000 Workers & Raising Wages
News
Mar 16, 2020
35  Likes 1  Comments
9
See Deal

About this Deal

Amazon just announced plans to hire 100,000 employees throughout the United States in an effort to meet the recent surge in online shopping amid the coronavrius pandemic.

These new positions will fill their warehouse and delivery shifts, and are available for full-time and part-time work. No experience is needed, and Amazon is actively encouraging employees from other industries, who lost their jobs due to COVID-19, to apply.

In addition, Amazon is also temporarily raising wages for current employees by $2. Since, current warehouse workers and delivery drivers make $15 per hour, this pay raise will increase their wages to $17 per hour. This new pay raise will be in effect until the end of April.

Many shoppers are turning online to get essentials that are out of stock in stores nationwide. These essentials include toilet paper, bottled water, and hand sanitizer. In response to the recent surge in shopping, Amazon has issued a warning banner on their "household staples" categories, which reads "Inventory and delivery may be temporarily unavailable due to increased demand. Confirm availability at checkout.”

If your job was recently lost or furloughed due to the growing coronavirus, you can apply for the new open Amazon positions here.

🏷 Deal Tags

amazon News Hiring jobs CNBC career Coronavirus amazon hiring
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
dealosaurous
dealosaurous (L4)
Mar 17, 2020
Luckily my job allows me to work from home. Can't image what it's like for people who can't work from home. Must be stressful time indeed.
Likes Reply
Amazon See All arrow
Amazon
Amazon
Prime Day 2020 Coming On 10/13!
NEWS
Amazon
Amazon
50% Off or More Amazon Warehouse Deals
SALE
Amazon
Amazon
$10 Off Your First App Order!
$10 Off
Amazon
Amazon
Free $1 Reward w/ Free No-Rush Shipping
Freebie
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
16-Count Dove Beauty Bars
$12.81 $25.09
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Scotts Turf Builder Fall Lawn Food (12.5lbs)
$15.48 $29.99
Amazon
Amazon
AUKEY USB C Portable Power Bank
$9.99 $13.99
Amazon
Amazon
5-Pack Hanes Men's Cool Dri Boxer Brief
$11.95 $22.00
Amazon
Amazon
Disney Frozen 2 Anna Travel Boots
$4.44 $16.99
Amazon
Amazon
Up to 50% Off Home Office Desks
SALE
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals