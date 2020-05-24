Apple and Google just released contact tracing technology that can allow health officials to develop mobile apps that identify and test people who have spent time near someone infected by the coronavirus.



The mobile apps that use this technology will be able to track users who enter the vicinity of an infected person for at least five minutes and notify them anonymously. The apps will utilize Bluetooth technology.



Because Apple and Google have both joined forces, this will help ensure that most smartphones are able to download the apps and share information, which will help greatly reduce exposure to the virus. Some research suggests that at least 60% widespread adoption is needed for these apps to be effective in containing the outbreak.



According to a Washington Post-University of Maryland poll, 3 in 5 Americans said that they would be unwilling to use the mobile apps that utilize this new technology.



What do you think about this new technology? Would you be willing to use it?