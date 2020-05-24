Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
New Apple & Google COVID Contact Tracing Tech

News
Apple and Google just released contact tracing technology that can allow health officials to develop mobile apps that identify and test people who have spent time near someone infected by the coronavirus.

The mobile apps that use this technology will be able to track users who enter the vicinity of an infected person for at least five minutes and notify them anonymously. The apps will utilize Bluetooth technology.

Because Apple and Google have both joined forces, this will help ensure that most smartphones are able to download the apps and share information, which will help greatly reduce exposure to the virus. Some research suggests that at least 60% widespread adoption is needed for these apps to be effective in containing the outbreak.

According to a Washington Post-University of Maryland poll, 3 in 5 Americans said that they would be unwilling to use the mobile apps that utilize this new technology.

What do you think about this new technology? Would you be willing to use it?

Comments (7)

fjcantu97
fjcantu97 (L1)
May 24, 2020
Absolutely NOT!! they can already track enough of what we do it has to stop some where
subarr
subarr (L1)
May 24, 2020
Yes
sundarkumar32
sundarkumar32 (L1)
May 20, 2020
like the idea
pillairaguraman
pillairaguraman (L1)
May 20, 2020
good job
pillairaguraman
pillairaguraman (L1)
May 20, 2020
Good Job Big Guys, I'll try this.
pathmasrikuma
pathmasrikuma (L1)
May 20, 2020
Yes, this sounds good. Willing to use it.
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
May 20, 2020
In the BBC News https://www.bbc.com/news/technology-52740131
