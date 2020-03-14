In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Apple just announced that they are closing all of their retail stores outside of Greater China until March 27th. Fear not though, you can still shop online at apple.com, as well as through the Apple Store app. For any service or support you may need, you can still visit support.apple.com.



Apple first closed their retail stores in Greater China when COVID-19 first surfaced. As of now, they have reopened those closed stores. Apple's decision to close their stores comes as an effort to help reduce density and maximize social distancing.



In addition, Apple has also been donating large sums of money towards the global COVID-19 response -- including helping to treat people who are sick, as well as helping to lessen the economic impacts of the virus.