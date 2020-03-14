Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Apple

Apple Closing All Stores Outside China
News
Mar 14, 2020
23  Likes 0  Comments
5
See Deal

About this Deal

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Apple just announced that they are closing all of their retail stores outside of Greater China until March 27th. Fear not though, you can still shop online at apple.com, as well as through the Apple Store app. For any service or support you may need, you can still visit support.apple.com.

Apple first closed their retail stores in Greater China when COVID-19 first surfaced. As of now, they have reopened those closed stores. Apple's decision to close their stores comes as an effort to help reduce density and maximize social distancing.

In addition, Apple has also been donating large sums of money towards the global COVID-19 response -- including helping to treat people who are sick, as well as helping to lessen the economic impacts of the virus.

🏷 Deal Tags

Apple News retail store closings retail news news article Coronavirus
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Apple See All arrow
Apple
Apple
New Apple Product Deals + More!
Offers
Apple
Apple
Apple Certified Refurbished Sale
SALE
FREE SHIPPING
Apple
Apple
Free AirPods w/ Mac or iPad + More!
Free W/P
FREE SHIPPING
Apple
Apple
All-New Apple Watch SE (Pre-Order)
$279.00
Apple
Apple
Apple Watch Series 6 (Mult Options)
$399.99+
FREE SHIPPING
Apple
Apple
The Gift Card For Everything Apple
Offer
Apple
Apple
$229 IPhone SE w/ Trade-in
$229
FREE SHIPPING
Apple
Apple
‎Teach Your Monster to Read
Freebie
Apple
Apple
Apple Announces Apple One Subscription Bundle for Music, TV Plus, and More
Apple
Apple
Refurbished Apple Pencil
$85.00 $99.00
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related DealTags
Macy's
Macy's
Sedona Set of 2 Aluminum Fry Pans
$9.99 $39.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Burger King Cuts Artificial Ingredients from The Whopper, As Fast-food Rivals Fight Over 'clean Food'
NEWS
Verizon
Verizon
New $30 Unlimited Plus Plan
$30/mo
Bed Bath and Beyond
Bed Bath and Beyond
Bed Bath & Beyond Closing These 63 Stores
NEWS
Cashback Up to 3.0% 💎
HOT
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
Amazon Warns Customers PlayStation 5 Pre-order Could Arrive Late Due to 'high Demand'
NEWS
Yahoo
Yahoo
Walmart Rolling Back Two of Its COVID-19 Precautions As Customer Behaviors Change
NEWS
Yahoo
Yahoo
Burger King Is Offering So Much Food For Just $2, So There Are Your Lunch Plans
$2.00
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
Pandemic Travel Collapse Exposes Booking Industry’s Business Secrets
NEWS
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
Students and Teachers Can Get a Free Pair of AirPods from Apple—but Not for Long
NEWS
Google Store
Google Store
Costco Is Missing Out On An Exploding Grocery Trend
NEWS
arrow
arrow