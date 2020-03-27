Apple on Friday released a new screening tool and set of resources to help people stay informed and take the proper steps to protect their health during the spread of COVID-19, based on the latest CDC guidance.



The new COVID-19 website, and COVID-19 app available on the App Store for free, allow users to screen themselves for coronavirus symptoms, marking another response to the pandemic by a major tech platform.



The screening tools do not require an Apple account to use, the company said.



Both tools were developed in partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as the White House's Coronavirus Task Force and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Apple said in a statement to CNN Business. The app and website include a questionnaire and information about the novel coronavirus.



It also comes on the heels of a nationwide website launched by Google last week to provide users with information about the coronavirus. The website was expected to add links to a CDC screening tool when it became available; a Google spokesperson didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.