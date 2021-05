Right now, AppleTV+ is offering its streaming service for free for one year for those who have the latest versions of the iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, or Apple TV or with the purchase of one of these devices.



After the one-year free trial, the monthly fee is $4.99.



Apple TV+ Highlights:

New Apple originals every month



Ad-free and on demand



Can add up to 6 family members



Download and watch offline



4K HDR and Dolby Atmos



If you have an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV, you already have the Apple TV app

Comparable Streaming Service Offers:

T-Mobile: Free Netflix Subscription w/ two or more lines on an eligible plan

Verizon: Free Disney+ for 1 year w/ Unlimited or when you switch

for 1 year w/ Unlimited or when you switch to Fios Home Internet or 5G Home Internet (starts 11/12)

Sprint: Free Hulu subscription w/ Unlimited plan