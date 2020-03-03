Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Apple May Owe You $25 for Slowing Down Your iPhone

News
CNN Coupons See Deal

About this Deal

Own an older iPhone model? Then Apple may owe you $25 for purposefully slowing down your phone.

Due to a class action lawsuit, Apple is paying up to a half a billion dollars for purposefully slowing down older models of iPhones in order to compel customers to buy new ones. Back in December 2017, the tech company admitted to releasing software updates that slowed down older iPhones.

This new settlement agreement is still subject to court approval on April 3, but caps a growing legal battle that has gone on for over two years. If approved, Apple must pay $25 per affected device to owners of older iPhones, totaling between $310 million to $500 million.

Affected iPhones Include:
  • iPhone 6
  • iPhone 6 Plus
  • iPhone 6S
  • iPhone 6S Plus
  • iPhone 7
  • iPhone 7 Plus
  • iPhone SE

Note: device must have been purchase before December 21, 2017.

07/15 Update: Apple has now been hit by further iPhone battery problems. The company has lost a class-action lawsuit over 'Batterygate', where the company admitted to throttling the performance of older iPhones to protect their aging batteries. The problem was not the throttling itself, rather Apple's secrecy over the practice and the fact it didn't tell users that they could simply replace the battery to make their iPhones feel like new. Apple will now pay $500M in compensation to US customers who owned an iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus or SE running iOS 10.2.1 before December 21, 2017 or an iPhone 7 and 7 Plus running iOS 11.2 or later before December 21, 2017. Eligible customers will receive $25 each and you can submit a claim at this website https://www.smartphoneperformancesettlement.com/

Related to this item:

freebies iPhone Apple News Free Apple iPhone settlement Tech Accessories
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments (9)

charisma00777
charisma00777 (L2)
Jul 17, 2020
Web site added to file a claim
Reply
Ricosgirl2
Ricosgirl2 (L1)
Mar 03, 2020
How do we collect the $25 from Apple?
Reply
charisma00777
charisma00777 (L2)
Mar 03, 2020
They will announce more about it in April after the settlement is complete. I will update the needed information. :)
Reply
rjfsims
rjfsims (L1)
Mar 03, 2020
I wonder why they have not contacted me about this. I wouldn't have known about it if I had not seen it here.
Reply
charisma00777
charisma00777 (L2)
Mar 03, 2020
They probably will in early April.
Reply
waldner0w
waldner0w (L1)
Mar 03, 2020
Does this apply to iPad 6th generation?
Reply
SweetLemon
SweetLemon (L4)
Mar 03, 2020
No, it applies to iPhones only.
Reply
jannvasquez
jannvasquez (L2)
Mar 03, 2020
Interesting, especially since I have one of the older iPhones included here.
Reply
charisma00777
charisma00777 (L2)
Mar 03, 2020
You might be eligible for the money come April.
Reply