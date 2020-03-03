Own an older iPhone model? Then Apple may owe you $25 for purposefully slowing down your phone.



Due to a class action lawsuit, Apple is paying up to a half a billion dollars for purposefully slowing down older models of iPhones in order to compel customers to buy new ones. Back in December 2017, the tech company admitted to releasing software updates that slowed down older iPhones.



This new settlement agreement is still subject to court approval on April 3, but caps a growing legal battle that has gone on for over two years. If approved, Apple must pay $25 per affected device to owners of older iPhones, totaling between $310 million to $500 million.



Affected iPhones Include:

iPhone 6



iPhone 6 Plus



iPhone 6S



iPhone 6S Plus



iPhone 7



iPhone 7 Plus



iPhone SE

Note: device must have been purchase before December 21, 2017.



07/15 Update: Apple has now been hit by further iPhone battery problems. The company has lost a class-action lawsuit over 'Batterygate', where the company admitted to throttling the performance of older iPhones to protect their aging batteries. The problem was not the throttling itself, rather Apple's secrecy over the practice and the fact it didn't tell users that they could simply replace the battery to make their iPhones feel like new. Apple will now pay $500M in compensation to US customers who owned an iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus or SE running iOS 10.2.1 before December 21, 2017 or an iPhone 7 and 7 Plus running iOS 11.2 or later before December 21, 2017. Eligible customers will receive $25 each and you can submit a claim at this website https://www.smartphoneperformancesettlement.com/