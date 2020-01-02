This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
$1 Applebee's Vodka Strawberry Lemonade
$1
+ In-Store Shipping
Expires: 02/29/20
About this Deal
|All month long in February, Applebee's is offering their Vodka Strawberry Lemonade for only $1! This refreshingly simply drink uses three ingredients: vodka, strawberry, and lemonade.
Find your nearest Applebee's here.
Note: must be 21 or older. Drink responsibly.
Related to this item:restaurants Drinks Beverages Applebees Alcohol Date Night dining out Meals
What's the matter?