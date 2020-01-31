Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Ruby Tuesday Coupons »

$5 Ruby Tuesday Awesome Burger (Plant Based)

$5.00
+ In-Store Shipping
Expires: 01/31/20
Ruby Tuesday Coupons See Deal

About this Deal

Today only, from 11am to 3pm, Ruby Tuesday is offering their Awesome Burger with Fries or Tots for only $5.00! Simply ask your server for the $5 deal of the day.

Find your nearest Ruby Tuesday here.

What is the Awesome Burger?
The Awesome Burger is Ruby Tuesday's take on plant based protein. Made from gourmet grains and packed with protein -- meat has met its match.

Note: valid at participating locations only.

Related to this item:

food restaurants burger Fast Food dining out Ruby Tuesday Meals plant based
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments (3)

jannvasquez
jannvasquez (L2)
Jan 31, 2020
I'll have to try this!
Reply
hipsterstore
hipsterstore (L0)
Jan 31, 2020
It looks wow :)
Reply
johnd4
johnd4 (L5)
Jan 31, 2020
Wonder how this compares to all the other plant based burgers
Reply