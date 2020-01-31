Today only, from 11am to 3pm, Ruby Tuesday is offering their Awesome Burger with Fries or Tots for only $5.00! Simply ask your server for the $5 deal of the day.



Find your nearest Ruby Tuesday here.



What is the Awesome Burger?

The Awesome Burger is Ruby Tuesday's take on plant based protein. Made from gourmet grains and packed with protein -- meat has met its match.



Note: valid at participating locations only.