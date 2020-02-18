Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
$5 Ruby Tuesday Awesome Burger w/ Fries

$5.00
Expires: 05/18/20
About this Deal

Today only, Ruby Tuesday is offering their Awesome Burger w/ Fries or Tots for only $5.00 all day!

Find your nearest location here.

What is the Awesome Burger?
It's a plant-based protein burger made with grains instead of meat!

Comments (2)

jannvasquez
jannvasquez (L2)
Feb 18, 2020
This looks yummy! Love trying new plant-based burgers.
Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Feb 18, 2020
Available All Day Today
Reply
