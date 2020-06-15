Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Now Live! Up to 75% Off Semi-Annual Sale

Expires: 06/15/20
Starting today, Bath & Body Works is offering their up to 75% off Semi-Annual Sale in stores!

Note: Select locations have reopened with new guidelines due to COVID-19. Read them here.

Comments (2)

EzzyLovesToSave
EzzyLovesToSave (L5)
Jun 08, 2020
Updated w/ semi-annual sale; in-stores only.
Reply
branie
branie (L5)
May 22, 2020
Oh good.. Grab a mask B your fav store is opening soon👍👍 I actually ordered wallflowers 3 weeks ago and they still have not arrived to my home, I did get my handsanitizer though 👍
Reply
