Stores Reopen to Customers w/ Appointments
|All Best Buy customers who are in need of professional consultation can now get a chance to schedule an in-store appointment with a dedicated sales associate in about 200 of its U.S. stores. Also, the retail giant is resuming in-home delivery, installation, and repairs — but with new safety precautions.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Best Buy temporarily shut all stores to customers, shifted to a curbside pickup model, and suspended all in-home services. So new consultations will help to boost store sales.
Customers can make an appointment by phone, online or in the company’s app with a follow up from an employee to explain how the consultation works.
Read the full CNBC article here.
