Bose

Bose is Closing Every Store in the US & Europe
News
Jan 15, 2020
Bose just announced that they are closing all 119 retail stores throughout North America, Europe, Japan, and Australia within the next few months.

Why? Because the company is attempting a dramatic shift to focus on online shopping in specific markets, since their products “are increasingly purchased through e-commerce.”

However, the company will keep retail locations open in India, Southeast Asia, South Korea, Greater China, and the United Arab Emirates.

Unfortunately, store closings means lost employment. Though the company has declined to specify how many employees will be affected by the closures, it did say that their employees will be offered outplacement assistance, as well as severance.

electronics bose music retail store closings retail news Tech Accessories news article
kenlawrence4
kenlawrence4 (L1)
Jan 16, 2020
I will miss going to the mall and outlet stores and always stopping in to visit and see what is new with Bose - sad they are closing their stores!!.
Mammoth
Mammoth (L3)
Jan 15, 2020
Oh wow...
