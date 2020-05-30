Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Walgreens Coupons »

2-Ct Crest or Oral-B Oral Care Just $1.98!

99¢ ea $3.99 ea
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 05/30/20
Walgreens Coupons See Deal
Up to 5.0% Cashback

About this Deal

Walgreens is offering 2-Ct Crest or Oral-B Oral Care for $1.98 (it's only 99¢ each!) when you add two to cart and 'clip' the $4 off coupon on the product page. Shipping is free on $35+ orders.

Note: Must be signed into your Rewards account [free to join].

Related to this item:

Toothpaste Personal Care Oral-B Household Essentials crest oral care Walgreens health & beauty
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments

Related Deals
Amazon
Amazon
Dove Men+Care 3 in 1 Bar for Body, Face, and Shaving to Clean and Hydrate Skin Extra Fresh Body, (14 Count of 3.75 Oz Bars) 52.5 Oz
$11.26 $18.77
AliExpress
AliExpress
Short Bob Fashion Cheap Wig Human Hair Closure Blonde Black Color Ombre Remy Straight Pre Plucked Hair For Women
$31.06 $70.59
Cashback Available
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
HSI Professional Ceramic Tourmaline Ionic Flat Iron Hair Straightener (today only)
$25.89 $39.89
GearBest
GearBest
Breathable and Comfortable Multi-A Braces & Supports Sale, Price & Reviews | Gearbest
$18.99 $39.36
Cashback Available
GearBest
GearBest
50PCS Disposable Mouth Mask 3Ply Dust Nonwoven Elastic Earloop Mouth Face Masks Sale, Price & Reviews | Gearbest
$15.99 $100.00
Cashback Available
Bath and Body Works
Bath and Body Works
Today Only! 2 Free Gifts w/ Any Purchase
Free W/P $20.00
Walgreens
Walgreens
BOGO FREE & BOGO 50% OFF
BOGO
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Amazon
Amazon
BEST Brushes 16 PCs Makeup Brush Set Premium Synthetic Foundation Brush Blending Face Powder Blush Concealers Eye Shadows Makeup
$9.88
eBay
eBay
Enjoy 15% Off KT Tape Pro Wide 10" Precut Kinesiology Therapeutic Elastic Roll - 10 Strips
15% Off
Amazon
Amazon
KN95 Mask, Protection Against PM2.5 Dust. Pollen and Haze-Proof, 5 Pack
$18.00 $20.67
Sephora
Sephora
OUAI X BYREDO Super Dry Shampoo Mojave Ghost
$24.00
Cashback Up to 1.5%
Bath and Body Works
Bath and Body Works
Today Only! B3G3 + 2 Free Gifts + Free Shipping $50+ Body Care Sale – Bath & Body Works
BOGO
Sephora
Sephora
Honey Infused Hair Oil
$87.00
Cashback Up to 1.5%
ULTA
ULTA
21 Days of Beauty 2020 + $3.50 Off$15 (8/30-9/19) | Ulta Beauty
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walgreens
Walgreens
Walgreens Savings Book (Aug 30 - Sep 26)
SALE
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Amazon
Amazon
Thermometer for Adults, Oral Thermometer for Fever, Medical Thermometer with Fever Alert, Memory Recall, C/F Switchable, Rectum Armpit Reading Thermometer for Baby Kids and Adults[2020 New Model]
$9.99 $15.99
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Takeya Ocean Originals Vacuum-Insulated Stainless-Steel Water Bottle, 24oz
21.95  $27.99
HSN
HSN
Nails INC 4-Piece Power Plant Set - 9619464 | HSN
$32.00 $36.00
Cashback Up to 0.5%
HSN
HSN
Martino Cartier Forever Your Curl Styling Tool - 9397186 | HSN
$99.99 $129.00
Cashback Up to 0.5%
HSN
HSN
BeautyBio R45 The Reversal Retinol Booster & The Beholder Auto-ShipÂ® - 9576331 | HSN
$149.95 $250.00
Cashback Up to 0.5%
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
16 PCs Makeup Brush Set Premium Synthetic Make Up Brushes Kit
$9.99 $12.99
FREE SHIPPING