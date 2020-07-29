Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Apple

Free AirPods w/ Mac or iPad + More!
+ FREE SHIPPING
Free W/P
Jul 29, 2020
28  Likes 2  Comments
9
About this Deal

Get ready for college with Apple! Right now, get free AirPods with Mac or iPad purchase. Also, get the following discounts!

Note: This offer is part of Apple's education pricing, which is available to current or newly accepted college students and their parents, and faculty, staff, and homeschool teachers.

Other Notable Apple Education Pricing Discounts:
  • Up to $200 off qualifying Mac and get AirPods on us
  • Credit towards your new Mac or iPad with eligible device trade-in
  • 20% off AppleCare
  • Apple Pencil for less
  • Get 3% Back With Apple Card

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Michael winslow
Michael winslow (L0)
Jul 29, 2020
great deal
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jul 29, 2020
Still available
