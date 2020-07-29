Apple
Jul 29, 2020
Get ready for college with Apple! Right now, get free AirPods with Mac or iPad purchase. Also, get the following discounts!
Note: This offer is part of Apple's education pricing, which is available to current or newly accepted college students and their parents, and faculty, staff, and homeschool teachers.
Other Notable Apple Education Pricing Discounts:
