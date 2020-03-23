Are you a Chase cardmember? Then you just got lucky! For those who own a Chase credit card, DoorDash is offering an DashPass for up to 2 years for free that's normally $9.99/month (it's up to $239.76 in savings).



Details:

Save an average of $4 - $5 per order

Look for the checkmark to find 922 eligible restaurants

Enjoy zero delivery fees and reduced service fees on orders over $12.

The specific benefits depend upon which Chase credit card is added to your account

Benefits only apply when using your eligible Chase credit card to pay for your DoorDash order

Read more details here