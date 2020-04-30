Starting May 4th, Chick-fil-A will offer a new meal kit because more and more people eat at home due to COVID-10.



A lot of meal kit companies have seen a boost in sales because of the coronavirus pandemic, but instead of subscribing to their monthly services, you might want to consider Chick-fil-A's meal kits that can only be ordered individually for delivery or pickup.



For now, there will be only one option available - a chicken Parmesan kit that includes two breaded filets, as well as marinara sauce, cheese, and a side of creamy garlic and lemon pasta. Note, that customers can customize their order by swapping out the breaded filets for grilled or spicy chicken.



The new meal kits cost will be $14.99 each and serve two.



