Do you hoard Chick-fil-A sauce packets? Well, we've got news for you! Very soon, the company is going to sell bottles of their sauce at select Walmart and Target locations! Rumor has it that the sauces will be sold for around $3.49.



The company is testing their new grocery venture in select stores across Florida, however we have a feeling that these bottles will fly off the shelves. So, expect to see them soon in your neck of the woods.



In addition, the chicken company will also sell 8-ounce bottles of their Barbeque, Honey Mustard, and Garden Herb Ranch sauces across all 220 restaurants in Florida.



Do you love Chick-fil-A's sauce? Are you excited for this news? Let us know below!