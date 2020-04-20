This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Chipotle
Offer
Apr 20, 2020
Expires : 04/26/20
31 Likes 4 Comments
10See Deal
About this Deal
|
Chipotle is offering Buy One, Give One Program to help support healthcare across the country. From now until 4/26, every time a customer names their burrito order "4HEROES" on the app or online, Chipotle will donate a burrito to healthcare workers.
Healthcare workers can sign up to receive their free burritos starting on Nurses Day (May 6).
In addition, get free delivery ($10 minimum) from participating locations until 4/30.
Find your nearest Chipotle here.
🏷 Deal Tagsfood dining restaurants Chipotle Fast Food Healthcare Free W/P Meals
What's the matter?