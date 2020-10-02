Get Free Guac & More w/ Chipotle 'Guac Mode'

Offer
Expires: 02/20/20
Chipotle Coupons See Deal

About this Deal

Chipotle is celebrating the one-year anniversary of their rewards program by offering guacamole and more for free through their new loyalty program called "Guac Mode"!

Throughout the year, Chipotle will activate "Guac Mode" and drop extra rewards (like free guac) into your Chipotle Rewards account!

In order to take part in "Guac Mode", you must join their membership by Feb. 20th.

If you're already a member, then you'll automatically have access to the new program. However, if you're not a member, then join here, or text "Guac Mode" to number 888-222.

You can also experience "Guac Mode" by downloading their app [iOS or Android].

Find your nearest Chipotle here.

Related to this item:

restaurants freebies Free Chipotle guacamole Meals Chipotle Rewards saving tips
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments (2)

themoneyman1113
themoneyman1113 (L5)
2 days ago
Could my deal be changed to the above link. I found this article descriptive and informative and that is why I choose to post it. Unfortunately it has been duped twice now because people simply do not take a quick look before they post.
Reply

Related Deals

IKEA Presidents' Day 2020 Offers
IKEA Presidents' Day 2020 Offers
Sale
IKEA
131
Prime Appreciation Week 2020 (2/16)
Prime Appreciation Week 2020 (2/16)
Sale
Woot
Up to 6.00% Cashback
30
Veronica Beard - Up to 79% Off Flash Event - Nordstrom Rack
Veronica Beard - Up to 79% Off Flash Event - Nordstrom Rack
SALE
Nordstrom Rack
Up to 1.00% Cashback
40
Mako Medical Laboratories Releases New DNA Test Focused On Nutrition
Mako Medical Laboratories Releases New DNA Test Focused On Nutrition
NEWS
40
Walmart Will Discontinue High-end Jetblack Service This Month
Walmart Will Discontinue High-end Jetblack Service This Month
News
CNBC
50
Up to 50%+ OFF Levi's Jeans For the Family At Walmarts
Up to 50%+ OFF Levi's Jeans For the Family At Walmarts
SALE
Walmart
Up to 2.50% Cashback
50
Disneyland Announces Ticket Price Increase!
Disneyland Announces Ticket Price Increase!
News
10
Wayfair Lays Off 550 Employees
Wayfair Lays Off 550 Employees
News
The Boston Globe
60
Up To 80% Off Flash Deals | BJ's Wholesale Club
Up To 80% Off Flash Deals | BJ's Wholesale Club
Sale
BJs Wholesale
51
Today Only! Get $30 Bonus Card W/ Regal Unlimited Purchase
Today Only! Get $30 Bonus Card W/ Regal Unlimited Purchase
News
Regal Cinemas
50
Instant Hugs! 20% Off E-Gift Cards
Instant Hugs! 20% Off E-Gift Cards
20% Off
Build A Bear
90
President's Day Sale Is On NOW + Free Shipping
President's Day Sale Is On NOW + Free Shipping
Sale
Bon Ton
50
25% Off Everything + Free Shipping - Vera Bradley
25% Off Everything + Free Shipping - Vera Bradley
25% Off
Vera Bradley
Up to 2.50% Cashback
00
25% OFF EVERYTHING - Vineyard Vines
25% OFF EVERYTHING - Vineyard Vines
25% Off
Vineyard Vines
00
EPIC Presidents’ Day SAVINGS Spotlight
EPIC Presidents’ Day SAVINGS Spotlight
Sale
Walmart
Up to 2.50% Cashback
-10
President's Day Doorbuster Booties & Chukkas Only $39.99 - G.H. Bass & Co.
President's Day Doorbuster Booties & Chukkas Only $39.99 - G.H. Bass & Co.
Sale
G.H. Bass & Co.
Up to 2.00% Cashback
50
In-Store Only! C4® Smart Energy Drink
In-Store Only! C4® Smart Energy Drink
$1.00
GNC
50
B2G1 Free On Items Throughout The Store! | GNC
B2G1 Free On Items Throughout The Store! | GNC
Sale
GNC
50
Up To 40% Off Living Room Furniture - Lowes
Up To 40% Off Living Room Furniture - Lowes
Sale
Lowes
50
Presidents Day Doorbusters Start Now + Get 20% Off Everything Else!
Presidents Day Doorbusters Start Now + Get 20% Off Everything Else!
Sale
Joann
Up to 0.50% Cashback
50
1/2 Off Select Wine Bottles 🍷 February 13-16 - Ruby Tuesday
1/2 Off Select Wine Bottles 🍷 February 13-16 - Ruby Tuesday
News
Ruby Tuesday
50
Up To 60% Off Clearance 900+ New Styles Added
Up To 60% Off Clearance 900+ New Styles Added
Sale
DSW
60
Two 6" Subs For $2.99 Ea
Two 6" Subs For $2.99 Ea
$2.99 ea
Subway
50
Up To 60% Off HP® Presidents' Day Laptop & Computer Sale
Up To 60% Off HP® Presidents' Day Laptop & Computer Sale
Sale
HP
50
Kohl's Laying Off 250 Workers
Kohl's Laying Off 250 Workers
News
Kohl's
Up to 2.00% Cashback
141
Snapchat Launches "Here for You" Resources From Mental Health Experts
Snapchat Launches "Here for You" Resources From Mental Health Experts
NEWS
50