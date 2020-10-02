Chipotle is celebrating the one-year anniversary of their rewards program by offering guacamole and more for free through their new loyalty program called "Guac Mode"!



Throughout the year, Chipotle will activate "Guac Mode" and drop extra rewards (like free guac) into your Chipotle Rewards account!



In order to take part in "Guac Mode", you must join their membership by Feb. 20th.



If you're already a member, then you'll automatically have access to the new program. However, if you're not a member, then join here, or text "Guac Mode" to number 888-222.



You can also experience "Guac Mode" by downloading their app [iOS or Android].



Find your nearest Chipotle here.