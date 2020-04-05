A lot of retailers are closed on Easter to let their employees take a break and enjoy time with their families. This year is no exception, especially considering the struggle that COVID-19 caused all over the world. That's why some grocery stores that have traditionally kept their doors open on the holiday will be closed to give employees a day off.



Read more in USA Today article.



The List Off Stores:

Aldi (Stores are closed except for California locations, according to the Aldi website.)



BI-LO



BJ's Wholesale Club



Costco



Harveys Supermarket



H-E-B



Publix



Sam's Club



Sears



Sprouts Farmers Market



Trader Joe's



Winn-Dixie

Note: Check more stores that are closed due to COVID-19 here.