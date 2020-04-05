Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Closed on Easter Due to COVID-19: Costco, Aldi & More
News
Apr 05, 2020
A lot of retailers are closed on Easter to let their employees take a break and enjoy time with their families. This year is no exception, especially considering the struggle that COVID-19 caused all over the world. That's why some grocery stores that have traditionally kept their doors open on the holiday will be closed to give employees a day off.

Read more in USA Today article.

The List Off Stores:
  • Aldi (Stores are closed except for California locations, according to the Aldi website.)
  • BI-LO
  • BJ's Wholesale Club
  • Costco
  • Harveys Supermarket
  • H-E-B
  • Publix
  • Sam's Club
  • Sears
  • Sprouts Farmers Market
  • Trader Joe's
  • Winn-Dixie

Note: Check more stores that are closed due to COVID-19 here.

News USA TODAY store closings Trader Joe's retail news Easter news article Coronavirus
