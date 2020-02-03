This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Ruby Tuesday Colossal Burger
$10.99
+ In-Store Shipping
Expires: 03/02/20
About this Deal
|Today only, Ruby Tuesday is offering their Colossal Burger for only $10.99! Just mention 'the Colossal Burger on Monday, March 2' to enjoy this off-menu item.
Check out this Instagram post for more details.
Find your nearest location here.
Related to this item:food restaurants burger food deals dining out Ruby Tuesday Meals
What's the matter?