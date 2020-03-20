Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
JCPenney Coupons

JCPenney

Cooks 3.7-Quart Air Fryer
$35.99 $140.00
Mar 20, 2020
Expires : 03/22/20
18  Likes 0  Comments
13
See Deal
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎

About this Deal

JCPenney has this Cooks 3.7-Quart Air Fryer for only $35.99 when you use code SUNSHINE (extra 10% off) at checkout with free shipping on orders over $49.

Product Details:
  • Stainless steel heating element for faster heat up and recovery
  • High-performance Circular Heat Technology circulates heat for fast, crispy and evenly cooked food
  • One simple knob control, adjust time and cook
  • Pre-calibrated thermostat provides a 400˚F temperature
  • 60 minutes auto shutoff timer with audible tone
  • Dishwasher safe
  • Pan and crisping tray for easy clean up
  • Power and ready indicator lights

🏷 Deal Tags

kitchen Kitchenware cookware JCPenney cooking kitchen appliances Meals Air Fry
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
JCPenney See All arrow
JCPenney
JCPenney
New Price Cuts! 70-90% Off Liquidation Sales (In-Store)
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
HOT
JCPenney
JCPenney
Up to 50% Off Friends & Family Sale + Extra 30% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
JCPenney
JCPenney
Home Furniture Sale With Extra 40% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
JCPenney
JCPenney
Sephora Collection $20 & Under
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
JCPenney
JCPenney
Storage & Organization Savings w/ Extra 30% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
JCPenney
JCPenney
Clarks Women's Shoes from $22.99!
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
JCPenney
JCPenney
Stafford Mens Flannel Pajama Set Long Sleeve
$5.99 $40.00
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
JCPenney
JCPenney
Clarks Womens Mallory Berry Closed Toe Slip-On Shoe
$27.49 $110.00
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
JCPenney
JCPenney
Nike Revolution 5 Glitter Girls Running Shoes
$29.99 $60.00
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
JCPenney
JCPenney
Stainless Steel Salad Spinner ON SALE
$63.75 $75.00
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Costco
Costco
6-Pack Tramontina Stackable Sauce Pot Set
$59.99
Brookstone
Brookstone
PartyGrill Grill, Melt, Eat, Repeat
$79.99 $99.99
Cashback Available
Macy's
Macy's
T-Fal 8" Fry Pan (2 Colors)
$7.49 $24.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Macy's
Macy's
Pyrex 2-Cup Measuring Cup
$3.74 $6.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Toastmaster Appliances (Mult. Options)
$10.39 $24.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Macy's
Macy's
12" Anolon Hard-Anodized Nonstick Pan
$29.99 $79.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Calphalon Tri-Ply Stainless Steel Cookware, Dutch Oven, 5-quart
$89.99 $99.99
Costco
Costco
Ninja Professional Blender, 1000 watts
$49.99 $69.99
Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Rack
6-Piece BergHOFF Ergonomic Cutlery Set
$39.97 $100.00
Cashback Up to 1.0%
Macy's
Macy's
100-Piece Art & Cook Food Storage Set
$14.99 $50.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Macy's
Macy's
Pyrex 2-Cup Measuring Cup
$3.74 $6.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Costco
Costco
6-Pack Tramontina Stackable Sauce Pot Set
$59.99
Costco
Costco
28-Piece Sistema Food Storage Set
$11.99 $14.99
Kohl's
Kohl's
Toastmaster Appliances (Mult. Options)
$10.39 $24.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Macy's
Macy's
IMUSA 6 Cup Traditional Stovetop Espresso Maker
$7.49 $43.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Costco
Costco
5-Pc Baum Oven to Table Baker Set (2 Colors)
$26.99
FREE SHIPPING
Corelle
Corelle
$10 Off Your Order!
$10 Off
Cashback Available
HOT
Woot
Woot
New HomeToberfest Deals!
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Corelle
Corelle
Plates Clearance from $4.25
$4.25+
Cashback Available
Bed Bath and Beyond
Bed Bath and Beyond
1-Day Flash Deals Now Live!
SALE
Cashback Up to 3.0% 💎
arrow
arrow