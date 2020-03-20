JCPenney has this Cooks 3.7-Quart Air Fryer for only $35.99 when you use code SUNSHINE (extra 10% off) at checkout with free shipping on orders over $49.



Product Details:

Stainless steel heating element for faster heat up and recovery



High-performance Circular Heat Technology circulates heat for fast, crispy and evenly cooked food



One simple knob control, adjust time and cook



Pre-calibrated thermostat provides a 400˚F temperature



60 minutes auto shutoff timer with audible tone



Dishwasher safe



Pan and crisping tray for easy clean up



Power and ready indicator lights