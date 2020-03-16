Airports are the emptiest they've ever been since the outbreak of COVID-19. With several restrictions already in place to maintain the Coronavirus, many people are foregoing travel.



In response to a massive drop in airfare sales, several major airlines might halt domestic air travel entirely to save money. Unfortunately, this would effect the jobs of several thousand employees.



No final decisions have been made yet, but it does seem that major shifts will occur among airlines within the coming months.



