Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

CNBC

All US Flights Might Be Cancelled Due to Coronavirus
HOT
News
Mar 16, 2020
35  Likes 3  Comments
14
See Deal

About this Deal

Airports are the emptiest they've ever been since the outbreak of COVID-19. With several restrictions already in place to maintain the Coronavirus, many people are foregoing travel.

In response to a massive drop in airfare sales, several major airlines might halt domestic air travel entirely to save money. Unfortunately, this would effect the jobs of several thousand employees.

No final decisions have been made yet, but it does seem that major shifts will occur among airlines within the coming months.

Read more here.

What do you think about US airlines possibly stopping all domestic travel? Let us know in the comments below!

🏷 Deal Tags

travel News Vacation Airline Tickets Airlines CNBC travel fares Coronavirus
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 3  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
ningbaby
ningbaby (L1)
Mar 19, 2020
great
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Mar 16, 2020
So sorry for the pilots and flight attendants and workers of the airports :( this virus needs to vanish soon.
Likes Reply
charisma00777
charisma00777 (L2)
Mar 16, 2020
I agree!
Likes Reply
CNBC See All arrow
CNBC
CNBC
CDC Says U.S. Should Have Enough Coronavirus Vaccine to Return to 'regular Life' By Third Quarter of 2021
NEWS
CNBC
CNBC
Apple Reverses Decision to Charge Businesses Fees for Events, But Facebook Still Isn't Happy
NEWS
CNBC
CNBC
Tesla Sues U.S. Government to Overturn Trump Administration Tariffs On China
NEWS
CNBC
CNBC
House Democrats Prepare New $2.4 Trillion Stimulus Plan with Unemployment Aid, Direct Payments
NEWS
CNBC
CNBC
Medicare Beneficiaries Might Get $200 to Help with Drug Costs. Here’s What We Know So Far
NEWS
CNBC
CNBC
Stocks Making The Biggest Moves After Hours: Novavax, Costco & More
CNBC
CNBC
The New Apple Watch Series 6 Is The Best All-around Smartwatch, But Don’t Buy It Just for The Blood Oxygen Sensor
CNBC
CNBC
Economist Stephen Roach Issues New Dollar Crash Warning, Sees Double-dip Recession Odds Above 50%
NEWS
CNBC
CNBC
Lego Plans to Scrap Plastic Bags and Make More 'bio Bricks'
NEWS
CNBC
CNBC
10 Low-cost Franchises You Can Start with $15,000 or Less and Reap a Six-figure Salary
NEWS
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related DealTags
Southwest
Southwest
Southwest Airlines - Wanna Get Away Fares from $49+ One Ways
$49+
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
Southwest Airlines Is Offering a Free Companion Pass. Here's How to Get This Limited Deal
Freebie
arrow
arrow