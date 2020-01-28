While the coronavirus spreads through China, health officials in the U.S. are closely monitoring the situation for possible outbreaks. As of now, there have been 5 confirmed outbreaks of the virus in the United States.



This map shows the location of all five outbreaks: one in Illinois, Arizona and Washington state, and two in California. The map will continue to update if more cases are confirmed.



Over 4,500 people are confirmed to have the virus, while 106 of those people have died. The virus has been confirmed in the following countries: China, Thailand, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Vietnam, France, Australia, Malaysia, Nepal, Germany, Sri Lanka, Cambodia and Canada.



