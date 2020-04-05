Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Coronavirus Might Spread Farther Than 6 Feet in The Air
News
Apr 05, 2020
We've been told to practice social distancing in public and remain at least six feet apart from other people. But, recent discoveries show that six feet may not be far enough.

One study found that liquid droplets dispersed from a sneeze, cough or exhalation can travel up to 26 feet. This means that someone infected with COVID-19 could spread the virus to others standing in close proximity through inhalation.

The CDC is advising everyone to wear some type of protective face mask, whether it is a surgical mask or home-made cloth covering, when out in public, especially at places like grocery stores.

Since health care workers are most at risk, N-95 respirators and surgical masks are being reserved for them.

Read more here.

What do you think about these recent developments? Let us know in the comments below!

health Personal Care mask Coronavirus Covid-19 Coronavirus Crisis
