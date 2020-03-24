Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Costco Offering Senior Hours 3 Times a Week
News
Mar 24, 2020
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Costco is offering senior shopping hours every Tuesday, Wenesday and Thursday between 8am to 9am.

This new policy is aimed at members who are 60 years or older. By offering senior shopping hours, it allows those most vulnerable to COVID-19 to shop for essentials while still practicing social distancing. A number of other grocery stores have also adopted 'elderly' shopping time.

In addition, Costco's pharmacies will open earlier to help meet the demand of medication. Their food courts, however, will maintain their normal hours.

See more info in this Facebook Post.

Find your nearest Costco here.

RanaMansoor
RanaMansoor (L1)
Mar 24, 2020
Acknowledging that older adults and persons with underlying health conditions are more susceptible to COVID-19, a growing number of stores have been dedicating time or opening earlier for senior shoppers and other at-risk groups.
