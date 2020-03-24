Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Costco is offering senior shopping hours every Tuesday, Wenesday and Thursday between 8am to 9am.



This new policy is aimed at members who are 60 years or older. By offering senior shopping hours, it allows those most vulnerable to COVID-19 to shop for essentials while still practicing social distancing. A number of other grocery stores have also adopted 'elderly' shopping time.



In addition, Costco's pharmacies will open earlier to help meet the demand of medication. Their food courts, however, will maintain their normal hours.



See more info in this Facebook Post.



Find your nearest Costco here.